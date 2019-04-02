|
Sammy Garza, Sr.
Corpus Christi - Sammy Garza, Sr., age 77 passed away peacefully on March 28, 2019 in Corpus Christi, Texas surrounded by his family.
Sammy was born on June 2, 1941 to the late Pedro Luna Garza and Juanita Lopez. He was a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather and uncle, who loved his family.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Melida; daughter, Cindy and brothers and sisters.
He is survived by his sons and daughter: Sammy, Jr., Diana Gomez, David, Danny, Martin and Tommy Garza, as well as numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held at Memory Gardens Funeral Home on Suday, March 30th, 2019 from 5-9pm. Funeral Mass will be held at most Precious Blood Catholic Church on Monday April 1st, 2019 at 10am with burial to follow at Memory Garden Cemetery.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Apr. 2, 2019
