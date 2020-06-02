Samuel Charles MoyaCorpus Christi - Samuel Charles Moya, age 40. Husband, father, brother and only son born to Guadalupe and Jeanette Moya on February 19, 1980 and left this earth and his family way too soon on May 23, 2020.Samuel was a man of his own means. He loved hard, he played hard. He was a strong man and was loved by many.Samuel is survived by his parents, Guadalupe and Jeannette Moya, his paternal grandparents, Nick and Sapopa Charles, his five sisters, that loved him with their whole hearts, Abbey, Cynthia, Marlene, Pauline and Marie, his nieces and nephews, Miranda, Hannah, Jeremiah, Ashleigh, Robert, Kimberleigh, Chloe, Kira, Ashton, Savannah and Kaleigh, several great-nephews and great-nieces along with an abundance of extended family members.Our hearts truly hurt the most for his children that are left to grieve the loss of their stronghold, their father. Left behind to cherish his memory are his eldest children; Ian, Marissa Marie, Mya Elida, Samuel Cain, his grandsons, Jonathan and James Champion and Cain Andrew Moya, his children with wife, Mary Jane Flores, Angel Marie, Melva, Miracle, Nikole Snow, Matthew and Anthony.There are no words that are expressive enough to show the appreciation and heartfelt thanks to Ms. Yolanda Garza and her family. Your kindness and your help made today possible for our brother. May God continue to bless you and your beautiful heart.A Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Corpus Christi Funeral Home. A Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, June 5, 2020 at Corpus Christi Funeral Home. Interment to follow at Seaside Memorial Park.Due to COVID limitations, the Rosary will be limited to immediate family only (50 people).