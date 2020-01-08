|
Samuel G. Garcia Sr., 74, of Corpus Christi, Texas, passed away January 1, 2020. He was born in McFaddin, Texas on February 18, 1945. Samuel attended Roy Miller High School (Class of 1963) and obtained a certification as an electrician from Del Mar College located in Corpus Christi, Texas. He was married to Linda Anne Garcia. Samuel worked/had a career in several different occupations. Some of which included Pepsi Cola, Knolle Dairy, and National Life Insurance. He rose to supervisor at each location before becoming Owner/Operator of Garcia Trucking.
Samuel (Sam) Garcia had a heart of gold. He was a loving husband, father, uncle, and grandfather. Although devoted primarily to his family, he was known for his generosity towards others. When he wasn't working on his trucks, you could find Sam watching western classics, WWE, or dancing to Tejano music.
Sam lived his life exactly how he wanted up until his last breath. We share comfort in this fact and thank him for all of the love and priceless memories shared.
He is proceeded in death by his son, Samuel "Gordo" G. Garcia Jr.; mother, Maria G. Garcia; father, Pedro Garcia; and siblings Pedro "Pete" Garcia, Maria "Licha" Lopez, Frank "Panchito" Garcia, Helen G. Gutierrez, and Paul G. O'Riley.
He is survived by his spouse, Linda Anne Garcia; step-son, Freddie L. Rodriguez; three children from his previous spouse, Rosa Garcia; son, Marco A. Garcia Sr. (Lisa); daughter, Angelica M. Garcia (David Lopez); grandchildren, Marco A. Garcia Jr (Alyssa), Michael R. Garcia (Ashleigh), Gabriella N. Lopez, Matthew D. Lopez, and Melanee N. Garcia; step-grandchild, Kristen Rodriguez; brother, Frank Cavazos (Elva); sister, Minerva Andrade (Pete); brother in law, Ruben Gutierrez, and sisters in law, Dolores O'Riley and Lydia Garcia.
Pallbearers: Marco Garcia Jr., Michael Garcia, Matthew Lopez, Roel Gutierrez, Pete Cavazos, and Frankie Cavazos.
Honorary Pallbearers: Sammy Pena, Richard Pena, Danny Lopez, and David Lopez.
The family would like to thank the medical staff at Methodist Specialty and Transplant in San Antonio, Texas and A*MED Hospice for all of their aid in Samuel's fight against cancer.
Visitation will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020 from 5:00 - 9:00 PM at Memory Gardens Funeral Home with Holy Rosary recited at 7:00 PM. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 10:00 AM with burial to follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020