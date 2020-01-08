Services
Memory Gardens Funeral Home
8200 Old Brownsville Road
Corpus Christi, TX 78415
(361) 265-9221
Resources
More Obituaries for Samuel Garcia
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Samuel G. Garcia Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Samuel G. Garcia Sr. Obituary
Samuel G. Garcia Sr., 74, of Corpus Christi, Texas, passed away January 1, 2020. He was born in McFaddin, Texas on February 18, 1945. Samuel attended Roy Miller High School (Class of 1963) and obtained a certification as an electrician from Del Mar College located in Corpus Christi, Texas. He was married to Linda Anne Garcia. Samuel worked/had a career in several different occupations. Some of which included Pepsi Cola, Knolle Dairy, and National Life Insurance. He rose to supervisor at each location before becoming Owner/Operator of Garcia Trucking.

Samuel (Sam) Garcia had a heart of gold. He was a loving husband, father, uncle, and grandfather. Although devoted primarily to his family, he was known for his generosity towards others. When he wasn't working on his trucks, you could find Sam watching western classics, WWE, or dancing to Tejano music.

Sam lived his life exactly how he wanted up until his last breath. We share comfort in this fact and thank him for all of the love and priceless memories shared.

He is proceeded in death by his son, Samuel "Gordo" G. Garcia Jr.; mother, Maria G. Garcia; father, Pedro Garcia; and siblings Pedro "Pete" Garcia, Maria "Licha" Lopez, Frank "Panchito" Garcia, Helen G. Gutierrez, and Paul G. O'Riley.

He is survived by his spouse, Linda Anne Garcia; step-son, Freddie L. Rodriguez; three children from his previous spouse, Rosa Garcia; son, Marco A. Garcia Sr. (Lisa); daughter, Angelica M. Garcia (David Lopez); grandchildren, Marco A. Garcia Jr (Alyssa), Michael R. Garcia (Ashleigh), Gabriella N. Lopez, Matthew D. Lopez, and Melanee N. Garcia; step-grandchild, Kristen Rodriguez; brother, Frank Cavazos (Elva); sister, Minerva Andrade (Pete); brother in law, Ruben Gutierrez, and sisters in law, Dolores O'Riley and Lydia Garcia.

Pallbearers: Marco Garcia Jr., Michael Garcia, Matthew Lopez, Roel Gutierrez, Pete Cavazos, and Frankie Cavazos.

Honorary Pallbearers: Sammy Pena, Richard Pena, Danny Lopez, and David Lopez.

The family would like to thank the medical staff at Methodist Specialty and Transplant in San Antonio, Texas and A*MED Hospice for all of their aid in Samuel's fight against cancer.

Visitation will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020 from 5:00 - 9:00 PM at Memory Gardens Funeral Home with Holy Rosary recited at 7:00 PM. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 10:00 AM with burial to follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Samuel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -