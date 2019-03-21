Services
Funeraria Del Angel - Memorial Holly
3442 Holly Road
Corpus Christi, TX 78415
(361) 857-6291
Samuel Guzman
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
11:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Funeraria Del Angel - Memorial Holly
3442 Holly Road
Corpus Christi, TX 78415
Rosary
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
7:00 PM
Funeraria Del Angel - Memorial Holly
3442 Holly Road
Corpus Christi, TX 78415
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Saint Anne's Catholic Church
Encino, TX
Samuel Guzman Jr. passed away on March 18, 2019 at the age of 73. He was born on November 26, 1945. He will be dearly missed.

He worked for the City of Corpus Christi in the Park and Recreational Department.

Samuel leaves his loving memories to his beloved wife, Dalia Guzman; daughter, Sonia Miranda and her husband, John; four grandchildren; and four great grandchildren.

Visitation will be held at Funeraria Del Angel Memorial Holly, 3442 Holly Rd., Corpus Christi on Friday, March 22, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a Holy Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. that same evening.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Saint Anne's Catholic Church, Encino, Texas on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with burial to follow in San Luis Cemetery in Encino, Texas.

To offer your condolences visit www.funerariadelangelmholly.com
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Mar. 21, 2019
