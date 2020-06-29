Samuel Haywood



Beeville - Samuel Steven Haywood, born June 27, 1952 in Springfield, Illinois, went home to Jesus on Friday, June 26, 2020. Sam traveled and lived all over the country, spending many years in Alaska living the frontier life, and moved back to Texas, the state he loved, during the last 14 years of his life in the Coastal Bend. Sam loved his family and would do anything for them. He sacrificed during much of his life to ensure that he was there for them. He will be remembered as an outstanding role model, lover of baseball, extraordinary storyteller, for his great sense of humor, for his ability to immediately become your friend, and for setting an awesome example of being the hands and feet of Jesus for all to see - working hourly for the Lord. He will be remembered for the love and caring he had for his fellow man which was constantly shown through action. He was an amazing mentor and loved his ministries. He ministered for KAIROS, Celebrate Recovery, and as a Small Groups coordinator. Sam had a knowledge of the Bible that many of us can only hope to obtain and was able to provide a quote from scripture that provided comfort and understanding during any situation. One of his favorite verses was Romans 10:10, "For it is by believing in your heart that you are made right with God, and it is by openly declaring your faith that you are saved."



Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife, Kathy Haywood; sons, Michael Haywood, Robert Haywood, Joshua Martin (Shannon), and Steven Haywood; daughters, Abbey Green (Marc) and Anne Stewart (Jonathon); brother, William Haywood (Rhonda); grandchildren, Ethan Stewart, Elizabeth Stewart, Elisheba Stewart, Eli Stewart, Brock Martin, Patrick Martin, Rose Martin, Dylan Green,Natalie Green, Isabella Haywood and Jaxson Zaniroli-Haywood.



Vistation will be held at 5:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at Charlie Marshall Funeral Home located at 2003 W. Wheeler in Aransas Pass. Celebration of Life will be held at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 1st, 2020, at Grace Point Portland Church, located at 4755 Wildcat Dr. in Portland, Texas.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store