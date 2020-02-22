|
Samuel Lee Matthews
Corpus Christi - Samuel Lee Matthews (affectionately known as "Junkyard"), age 60, passed away February 15, 2020. He was born on September 21, 1959 to Lila V Matthews and Joseph Lee Matthews in San Antonio, Texas, but he was raised and lived in Corpus Christi, Texas since 1967. He was a graduate of Roy Miller High School.
He married his wife, Jo Ann Matthews, of 9 years on January 19, 2011.
After graduation, he worked at Coca Cola Bottling Co, Sam Kane Beef Processors and for the past 20 years, he was employed through ILA Local 26 where he remained a steadfast union member working as a longshoreman. Sammy was a loving father, grandfather, son, brother, cousin and uncle. Sammy enjoyed playing pool, dominoes, music, spending time with his friends and family and watching sports especially his favorite team the 49ers. He will always be remembered for his dedication to work, sense of humor, devotion to his family as a provider and protector, loyalty to his friends and commitment to his union brothers and sisters.
Samuel Lee Matthews is preceded in death by his parents: Lila and Joseph Lee Matthews, Jr, and his eldest brother: Donald Matthews.
Samuel Lee Matthews is survived by his wife: Jo Ann Matthews; daughter: Kanayka Killingsworth; stepdaughter: TiAsha Davis; siblings: Patricia Ann Jones, Joseph Lee Matthews married to Hattie Matthews, Marilyn Mathews-Brantley, Danny Lee Matthews, David Lee Matthews and Vanessa Bea Matthews; sisters-in-law: Joan Glenn and Mary Taliaferro; and step-grandchildren: Dominic and Dilyne Davis. He has a host of nephews and nieces whom he helped to raise, grandnephews and grandnieces, great-grandnephews/nieces, two aunts, grand-uncle, countless cousins, his lifelong friends, his union brothers and sisters of ILA Local 26 and union brothers of the Elk Lodge.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm on Friday, February 28, 2020 at Corpus Christi Funeral Home, 2409 Baldwin Blvd, Corpus Christi, Texas. Funeral Service will be held the following day at 10:00 am on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Corpus Christi Funeral Home, 2409 Baldwin Blvd, Corpus Christ, Texas. Interment to follow funeral services on Saturday, February 29, 2020 will be held at the family cemetery: Girdy Cemetery, Girdy Rd (off US-87 S), Victoria, Texas 77905.
Pallbearers will be Lorenzo (Bay) Forge, Willie Pleasant, Lester Franklin, Thomas Lott, Ronald McNair and Richard Johnson.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020