Services
Memory Gardens Funeral Home
8200 Old Brownsville Road
Corpus Christi, TX 78415
(361) 265-9221
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Memory Gardens Funeral Home
8200 Old Brownsville Road
Corpus Christi, TX 78415
Rosary
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
7:00 PM
Memory Gardens Funeral Home
8200 Old Brownsville Road
Corpus Christi, TX 78415
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church
5830 Williams Dr
Corpus Christi, TX
San Juana "Janie" Estrada


1949 - 2019
San Juana "Janie" Estrada Obituary
San Juana "Janie" Estrada, 70, passed away on December 16, 2019. She was born on October 3, 1949 in Corpus Christi Texas to Teodoro and Antonia Garcia.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Johnny Z. Garcia Alfonso Z. Garcia and Manuel Garcia; her sisters, Rosa Balboa and Martina Casares.

Janie is survived by her husband of almost 50 years, Gilbert Estrada, Sr.; her children, Gilbert Jr. (Dana), Gabriel (Sandy), Gavin Estrada and Janell Krouse (Jerret); her loving grandchildren, Ryan, Brendan, Nicholas, Ava, Isabella, Augustine and Michael Estrada, Emrie, Matthew, Madison and Carter Krouse; her siblings, Baldemar Garcia (Guadalupe), Toni Tamez (Gonzalo) and Gloria G. Flores.

Janie was a devout Catholic always praying for other people. She dedicated her love to her family by her amazing gift to cook. She will always be remembered as the best wife, mother, grandmother, sister, friend and much more.

Family will be receiving friends on Monday, December 23, 2019 at Memory Gardens Funeral Home with a rosary to be recited at 7:00 pm that same evening.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 am on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church with Interment to follow at Seaside Memorial Park Cemetery.

www.memorygardensfuneralhome.com.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Dec. 18 to Dec. 22, 2019
