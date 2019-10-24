Services
Guardian Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Corpus Christi
5922 CROSSTOWN SH.286
Corpus Christi, TX 78417
(361) 853-0155
San Juana Hinojosa Obituary
Corpus Christi - San Juana Hinojosa, age 86, passed away Tuesday Oct. 22, 2019 after a long illness. After retiring from Driscoll Children's Hospital, she spent the rest of her life enjoying having family around her and being outdoors. Easter is a big tradition, but will not be the same without her. She is preceded in death by her parents Samuel and Santos Arriola, and her son Ruben Hinojosa. She is survived by son Fidencio Hinojosa, grandson Ruben Hinojosa Jr., cousins, nieces and nephews who will miss her greatly. Like her, the service will be short and sweet on Saturday Oct. 26, 2019. The family will be receiving visitors at 1:30pm, and the rosary will begin at 3pm at Guardian Funeral Home 5922 Crosstown Access Rd.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019
