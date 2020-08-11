1/1
San Juana Vera
San Juana Vera

Corpus Christi - San Juana (Janie) Vera passed away peacefully on Friday August 7, 2020, in Corpus Christi, Texas at age 70. She radiated a rare outer and inner beauty with a deep personal faith. Her legacy will be remembered as the most giving and loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother, as well as beloved aunt, sister, sister in law, cousin and friend.

Janie was born and raised in Laredo Tx on February 5, 1950, and attended Laredo Martin High School where she met the love of her life and soulmate at the age of 15. Javier Vera Sr and San Juana married on October 3, 1970, and moved to Corpus Christi in 1972 when her husband returned from serving in the Army in Vietnam.

In her early years in Corpus Christi she made and met many new friends. She won many awards and trophies in Bowling. She was also a neighborhood mother to many of her children's friends whom she would treat as her very own, taking them to their sports activities and school. She had a wonderful gift of reaching out to others in need and making them part of her family. Everyone she met anywhere became a cherished friend. Her children and grandchildren were her biggest joy and accomplishment in her life. They delighted in her company on their weekend and holiday gatherings. She would always entertain them with her stories and funny remarks and personality and made each of her children/grandchildren feel like they were all special and her favorite.

Although our matriarch is no longer with us, Our Mother's legacy will continue to set the high standard of what we all should strive to become - giving more than taking, loving our family, inspiring the younger generation to speak out and constantly using our time to help those in need.

San Juana (Janie) is survived by her husband Javier Vera Sr. Children Javier Vera Jr. (Alma), Jose Luis Vera (Doricela), Maria Melissa (Rafael) and Ismael Vera. 14 grandchildren Javi, Andrew, Vanessa, Ashley, Joey, Nick, Max, Carlos, Erik, Christian, Asenath "Sister", Smiley, Samantha and Anthony. 4 Great grand children Alayna, McKenzie, Jacob and Javi. Siblings Domingo (Berta) Herrera Jr, Maria Antonieta Gomez, Hector (Josefina) Herrera, Olivia (Fernando) Gonzalez, Claudia Herrera and Javier Herrera. She was preceded in death by parents Domingo and Consuelo Herrera. Sisters Yolanda Guerra and Sara Luisa Herrera.

The Family would like to thank all the Doctors and nursing staff at Doctors Regional Hospital who lovingly cared for San Juana in her final moments.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. at Guardian Funeral Home in Corpus Christi on Thursday, August 13, 2020 recitation of the Holy Rosary and Celebration of the Funeral Mass at 12:00 p.m. at St. Theresa Catholic Church.

Burial will take place at Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery at 2 p.m.

MASK AND SOCIAL DISTANCING REQUIRED.

Condolences may be offered at www.guardianfhcremation.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Guardian Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Corpus Christi
5922 CROSSTOWN SH.286
Corpus Christi, TX 78417
(361) 853-0155
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Guardian Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Corpus Christi

