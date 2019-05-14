|
San Juanita Lugo
Corpus Christi, Texas - San Juanita Lugo, age 64 passed away on May 11, 2019. She was born on November 15, 1954 to Augustine Guzman and Carmen Gonzalez in Corpus Christi, Texas.
She was a loving mother, sister, and aunt. She enjoyed being a wife, mother, grandmother. She enjoyed fishing, spending time with family and at the ranch, relaxing.
San Juanita is preceded in death by her parents Augustine and Carmen Guzman, 2 brothers Augustine Guzman and Vicente Guzman and sister Carmen Guzman.
San Juanita is survived by her husband Rito H. Lugo, her children Armando Lugo (Georgette), Richard Lugo (Jeannie), Roxanne Lugo (Travis Werner) and Vicente Guzman, 14 grandchildren Ariana (Larry), Armando (Clarissa), Adrian, Aaron, Richard, Julian, Mariah, Aden, Lauren, Marissa, Brianna (Derek), Clarissa (George), Emily, and Carmen; 3 Great Grandchildren Armando "Tre", Camilla, Derek Jr.; 4 sisters, Mary Alice, Lydia, Patsy, Mary Ann, and numerous nieces and nephew.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at Corpus Christi Funeral Home with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 A.M. at Holy Family Catholic Church on Thursday, May 16, 2019.
Interment to follow at Rose Hill Memorial Park.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on May 14, 2019