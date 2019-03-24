Services
Charlie Marshall Funeral Homes & Crematory
2003 W Wheeler St
Aransas Pass, TX 78336
(361) 758-3221
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
The Rockport Country Club.
Sandra Adam Suech


1943 - 2019
Sandra Adam Suech Obituary
Sandra Adam Suech

Rockport, TX

Sandra Adam Suech, Age 75, passed away on March 19, 2019. Sandra was born on August 26, 1943 in Columbia, South Carolina.

Sandra enjoyed playing Mah-Jong, traveling and spending time with family and friends.

Sandra was preceded in death by her parents, Dallas Adam and Hazel Adam Boyd and her husband, Robert Jaques Suech.

She is survived by her stepchildren, Tracy L. Heim (Patrick Heim), Peter Clayton, and Daniel Clayton; her step-grandchildren, Jonathan Heim and Marie Heim. She is also survived by several cousins in the Pennsylvania area.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at The Rockport Country Club.

Should you want to remember her with a memorial, please donate to Castaways, 211 W. Market Street, Rockport, TX 78382 or to .

Online condolences may be left at www.charliemarshallfuneralhomes.com

Arrangements entrusted to: Charlie Marshall Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2003 W. Wheeler Ave. Aransas Pass, Texas 78336, 361-758-3221.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Mar. 24, 2019
