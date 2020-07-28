1/1
Sandra Elizabeth (Davis) Smith
Sandra Elizabeth (Davis) Smith

George West - Sandra Elizabeth (Davis) Smith, beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at the age of 74.

"Meme," as she was known to most, was born September 2, 1945, in Robstown, Texas. She loved fishing with her husband, Michael. She was passionate about her art and loved the time she spent with her family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph Robert Davis Sr. and Virgil Leona (Granger) Davis; four brothers, Jerry Davis, Eugene Davis, Joe Davis Jr. and Glynn Davis; and two sisters, June Davis and Maryland Isenberg.

Survivors include her husband, Michael Smith; two sisters, Peggy Clark and Margie Overton; five daughters, Lori Ringdahl (Kevin), Valerie Birmingham (William), Pamela Oliver (Timothy McFarland), SueEllen McNally (Nathaniel) and Bobbi Gayle Oliver; eight grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at Galloway & Sons Chapel in George West on Saturday, August 1, at 2 p.m. with Pastor Bruce Irving officiating.




Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
