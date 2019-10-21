Services
Limbaugh Funeral Home
500 Wildcat Dr
Portland, TX 78374
(361) 643-6564
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Limbaugh Funeral Home
500 Wildcat Dr
Portland, TX 78374
View Map
Service
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Limbaugh Funeral Home
500 Wildcat Dr
Portland, TX 78374
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra Casey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra Kathleen Casey


1949 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sandra Kathleen Casey Obituary
Sandra Kathleen Casey

Portland - Sandra Kathleen Casey went to be with our Lord on October 18, 2019. She was born on August 28, 1949 in Wichita Falls, Texas. Sandra retired from the Corpus Christi Police Department in 2004 where she served in a clerical position.

She is preceded in death by her husband Ted Varga, her mother Mary Helen Sanders and father Edward Donald Sanders.

She is survived by her son Eric Pannell (spouse Althea Pannell) of Harlingen, Texas and granddaughter Ashley Pannell of Kingsville, Texas.

Visitation will be from 5:00 PM - 9:00 PM on Wednesday October 23, 2019 at Limbaugh Funeral Home. Chapel service will begin at 10:00 AM on Thursday October 24, 2019 at Limbaugh Funeral Home. Burial to follow in Palms Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to Limbaugh Funeral Home 500 Wildcat Dr. Portland TX 78374. 361-643-6564. www.limbaughfuneralhome.com
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sandra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now