Sandra Kathleen Casey
Portland - Sandra Kathleen Casey went to be with our Lord on October 18, 2019. She was born on August 28, 1949 in Wichita Falls, Texas. Sandra retired from the Corpus Christi Police Department in 2004 where she served in a clerical position.
She is preceded in death by her husband Ted Varga, her mother Mary Helen Sanders and father Edward Donald Sanders.
She is survived by her son Eric Pannell (spouse Althea Pannell) of Harlingen, Texas and granddaughter Ashley Pannell of Kingsville, Texas.
Visitation will be from 5:00 PM - 9:00 PM on Wednesday October 23, 2019 at Limbaugh Funeral Home. Chapel service will begin at 10:00 AM on Thursday October 24, 2019 at Limbaugh Funeral Home. Burial to follow in Palms Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to Limbaugh Funeral Home 500 Wildcat Dr. Portland TX 78374. 361-643-6564. www.limbaughfuneralhome.com
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2019