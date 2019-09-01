Services
Saxet Funeral Home
4001 Leopard St
Corpus Christi, TX 78408
(361) 882-7010
Rosary
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
7:00 PM
St. Pius Church
Funeral Mass
Following Services
St. Pius Church
Sandra Lynn Woolery Obituary
Sandra Lynn Woolery, 63 went to be with our Lord on August 16, 2019 after a long battle with health issues. She was born in Aurora, Colorado to Jim and Lucile Woolery.

She attended school in San Antonio, Tx. and received her Master's Degree at Texas A&M University Corpus Christi. She was involved with professional and Community Theater for 30 years and taught numerous students for 21 years at Baker Middle School and Carroll High School.

Sandy was preceded in death by her parents Jim and Lucile Woolery. Survivors include her sisters Kathy (Bill) Bourland, Susan Chapman, and her brothers Jim (Tere) and Steve (Angie) Woolery, as well as many nieces and nephews.

She was a faithful member and very active at St. Pius Church up to the time of her health issues. Rosary will be held at 7:00 p.m. at St. Pius Church with a Funeral mass immediately following on September 3, 2019.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Sept. 1, 2019
