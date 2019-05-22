Services
Corpus Christi Funeral Home
2409 Baldwin Blvd
Corpus Christi, TX 78405
(361) 885-0076
Visitation
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Rosary
2409 Baldwin Blvd
Corpus Christi, TX
Rosary
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
7:00 PM
Corpus Christi Funeral Home
2409 Baldwin Blvd
Corpus Christi, TX
Sandra Martinez Ibarra Obituary
Sandra Martinez Ibarra

Corpus Christi - Sandra Martinez Ibarra, age 49, passed away on Sunday, May 19, 2019 in Corpus Christi, Texas.

Sandra Martinez Ibarra was born on June 12, 1969 to Juan and Cecilia Martinez. Sandra enjoyed participation in family gatherings, family activities, loved to listen to music, and enjoyed the company of all of her family and friends. She will always be remembered for her beautiful smile, her sense of humor, loving and kind heart. Sandra Martinez Ibarra was a loving wife, mother, sister, daughter, grandmother and aunt. She is preceded in death by Juan Martinez Sr.

Sandra is survived by her husband, Rogelio Ibarra; her two children, Casandra Ibarra (Erick Delgado); Lorenzo Rios; her stepchildren, Rogelio Ibarra Jr. (Dina), Roel Ibarra and Marcie Ibarra; 14 grandchildren; her mother, Cecilia Martinez; her siblings, Juan Martinez Jr. (Sally), Robert Martinez (Priscilla), Chris Martinez (Dani); several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at Corpus Christi Funeral Home with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. that same evening.

Funeral Services will conclude that same evening.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on May 22, 2019
