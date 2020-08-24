1/1
Sandra P. Arredondo
Sandra P. Arredondo

Corpus Christi - On Saturday August 22, 2020, Sandra P. Arredondo passed away peacefully.

She is preceded in death by her sister Roxy P. Garcia.

She is survived by Jesse P. Arredondo (husband); Children: Cynthia P. Cruz (Joe), Michelle Perez, Jay Perez (April); Siblings: Armando Perez (Janie), Ignacio Perez Jr. (Karen), Leticia P. Arriola (Barlow), Veronica Uribe (Jose), Melinda Garza (Luis), Sonia Vargas, Melissa Macias; Grandchildren: Oliva Cruz, Marcus Luna, Elias Cruz (Erika), Marisa Jaimez, Mackenzie Castro Perez, Jay Perez Jr., Liam Perez; Great grandchildren: Elias Cruz Jr. and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will begin at 12noon- 5:00 p.m., Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Maxwell P. Dunne Funeral Chapel, 5921 Yorktown Blvd.






Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Aug. 24 to Aug. 26, 2020.
