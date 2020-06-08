Sandra Sandra
Sandra Sandra

Robstown - Sandra Jean Sandoval, 52 years old, was a long-time resident of Robstown, Tx.

She passed away peacefully on April 12, 2020. She was born on February 20, 1968 in Robstown, Tx. Sandra was a 1986 graduate of Robstown H.S. She continued her education and earned a B.S. in Criminal Justice at Texas A&M University- Corpus Christi, Tx. Over the course of her life, she was a court clerk for the City of Robstown, then later became Municipal Court Judge. Sandra also was a former investigator at TDPRS- Child Protective Services. Sandra embraced her Catholic faith and had a collection of rosaries from different areas.

She will be treasured for being a loving, friendly, articulate (she was never lost for words), and helpful individual. We can't forget that she was the Dallas Cowboys number one FAN! Sandra, you will be forever missed but your beautiful spirit will live on through family and friends and all the memories of time we spent together.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Elia and Juan Sandoval Jr.

She is survived by her sister, Sylvia Sandoval-Baiz and brother-in-law Jose Baiz; numerous cousins, aunts, uncle, her adopted sisters, nieces, nephews, Godchildren, friends, and her dog Sancho.

The family extends their heartfelt thanks to Addi Hospice, Pena family, Augustine Gonzalez, and Dalia Garcia for their care and commitment to Sandra.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 10am on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Robstown, Texas. Burial will follow at St. Anthony's Cemetery in Robstown, Texas. Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, the family will not be gathering for fellowship.

Arrangements Entrusted To:

Ramon Funeral Home, Inc.

800 Lincoln Ave.

Robstown, Texas 78380

(361) 387-4051




Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Jun. 8 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
