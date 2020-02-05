|
On January 30, 2020 the world lost a memorable, dynamic, and special individual who touched many lives. Sandy Mader passed away in her home due to a terminal cancer illness. She handled this illness with the same energy that she lived life, full-out and with a fearless commitment to be present for her family, friends and clients. Sandy exuded an immeasurable strength, determination, brilliance and courage in every endeavor she tackled. She leaves not only her family and friends but hundreds of individuals who learned to communicate and participate in life due to her determination as their Speech Therapist/Mentor.
Sandy was born on August 9, 1952 in Arkansas to Howard and Dixie Harmon. Her childhood years were spent in Hornersville, Elsberry, and Herculaneum, Missouri. She graduated from the University of Missouri, with a Master's Degree in Speech Pathology. Sandy has always credited her brother Eric, who was diagnosed with Autism, as her motivation for her life-long career. She was an early champion, supporter, and expert in the field of communication for individuals with Autism. Sandy moved to Corpus Christi in 1975, where she was employed as a speech pathologist for Corpus Christi Independent School District. In 1982 Sandy developed the first Speech Therapy Department at Ada Wilson Rehabilitation Hospital also serving Driscoll Children's Hospital. Her dynamic life, expertise and energy grew the Speech Therapy Department to include service to the NICU and expertise in Feeding Therapy. In 1992 Sandy founded Pediatric Therapy Associates with her Physical and Occupational therapy business partners and managed her Speech therapy practice until recently. Sandy presented scores of seminars and workshops on Feeding Therapy, Communication with Autism and Oral Motor Development to professional colleagues and parents.
While her legacy is her service to infants/children and youth of the Coastal Bend, Sandy also loved life, particularly a beautiful sunset. With her husband of 28 adventurous years, she was an avid boater, fisherwoman and gardener. She cherished and adored her grandchildren and family and was well known for her incredible memory, story-telling, love of bling and laughter.
Sandy is survived by her husband, Charlie Mader and daughters Carey (Gary) Gaukler, Mandy (Richard) Pryor, and grandchildren, Anna Gaukler and Samantha and Benjamin Pryor, her sister Lisa Minnihan, nephew Shaun Minnihan, brother Eric Harmon, and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A celebration of life will be held February 15 at 6906 Sir Gawain from 2-5:00. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made to the or Kiwanis Club of Padre Island. Condolences may be offered online at https://www.guardianfhcremation.com/obits .
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Feb. 5 to Feb. 11, 2020