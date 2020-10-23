1/1
SanJuanita (Janie) Vega
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share SanJuanita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SanJuanita (Janie) Vega

SanJuanita (Janie) Vega was welcomed home by our Heavenly Father on October 17, 2020. She was born on November 12, 1949 to Dario and Elvira Uribe in Corpus Christi, TX.

She is preceded in death by her mother Elvira Uribe, her father Dario Uribe, her husband Tomas Vega, her son Dezi Montez, and her daughter Elizabeth Stephanie Montez.

She is survived by her two daughters Elvira Mahan and Janie Montez, and four grandchildren she raised as her own, Charlie Mahan, Christopher Mahan, Corey Mahan, and David Elizondo, and granddaughter Brianna Del Alto, her two sisters, Gloria Ramirez and Alicia Villarreal, her brother Victor Uribe,and several great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Vega loved to worship the Lord. She cared deeply for her family and neighbors. In her community she was known as Mama Janie. She was a graduate of Del Mar College and was finishing her studies at Texas A & M University for her BA as a Social Worker when she decided to be a stay at home mom to raise her four grandchildren. She continued with the role of a Social Worker always helping when there was a need in the community.

The family will be having a private funeral service on November 1, 2020 in Corpus Christi, TX. The services will be led by her sister and Pastor Alicia Villarreal.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to be made to Catholic Charities of Corpus Christi in honor of their mother.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
1
Funeral service
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved