SanJuanita (Janie) Vega



SanJuanita (Janie) Vega was welcomed home by our Heavenly Father on October 17, 2020. She was born on November 12, 1949 to Dario and Elvira Uribe in Corpus Christi, TX.



She is preceded in death by her mother Elvira Uribe, her father Dario Uribe, her husband Tomas Vega, her son Dezi Montez, and her daughter Elizabeth Stephanie Montez.



She is survived by her two daughters Elvira Mahan and Janie Montez, and four grandchildren she raised as her own, Charlie Mahan, Christopher Mahan, Corey Mahan, and David Elizondo, and granddaughter Brianna Del Alto, her two sisters, Gloria Ramirez and Alicia Villarreal, her brother Victor Uribe,and several great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.



Mrs. Vega loved to worship the Lord. She cared deeply for her family and neighbors. In her community she was known as Mama Janie. She was a graduate of Del Mar College and was finishing her studies at Texas A & M University for her BA as a Social Worker when she decided to be a stay at home mom to raise her four grandchildren. She continued with the role of a Social Worker always helping when there was a need in the community.



The family will be having a private funeral service on November 1, 2020 in Corpus Christi, TX. The services will be led by her sister and Pastor Alicia Villarreal.



In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to be made to Catholic Charities of Corpus Christi in honor of their mother.









