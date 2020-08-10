Santana Vasquez Villarreal
Corpus Christi - Santana Vasquez Villarreal passed away August 5, 2020 in Corpus Christi, Texas. He was born on February 3, 1930 in Tivoli, Texas to Rufino and Guadalupe Villarreal.
Santana retired from the Naval Air Station in 1992. He was a Handyman who was always working around the house. He loved going to Las Vegas and dancing with the love of his life, gardening and Clint Eastwood western movies. He enjoyed spending time with his family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Santana is preceded in death by his parents, Rufino and Guadalupe Villarreal; sons, Jesus Mario Villarreal and Richard Villarreal; brother, Rufino Villarreal Jr.; sisters, Corina Martinez, Olga Pacheco, Oralia Favela, Alicia Villarreal and Rebecca Alfrido. Left to cherish his memories are his wife of 69 years, Maria Luisa Villarreal; sons, Johnny Villarreal, Santana Roel (Esmeralda) Villarreal, Ron Villarreal all of Aransas Pass, TX and Hector Villarreal of San Antonio, TX; daughters, Nelda T. Cummings of Corpus Christi, TX, and Cynthia A. (Richard) Bee of Prince Frederick, Maryland; brother Rudy (Hilia) Villarreal of Corpus Christi, TX; sisters, Mary Ann Favela and Olaya Gonzalez both of Robstown, TX, thirteen grandchildren and twenty-four great-grandchildren.
A Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Monday, August 17, 2020 at Seaside Funeral Home Chapel. A Rosary will be recited at 11:00 a.m. followed by a Funeral Service at 11:30 a.m. that same day. Interment will be held at 1:00 p.m. at Seaside Memorial Park. Those who wish to attend the Services are required to wear a mask. If you cannot attend the service, a live stream of the service will be available on Santana's tribute page at www.seasidefuneral.com