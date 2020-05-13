Services
Memorial service
Thursday, May 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Kelsey Memorial United Methodist Church
1959 - 2020
Corpus Christi - Santiago "Jimmy" Garcia, 60, of Corpus Christi, passed away on May 5, 2020. Santiago was born in Corpus Christi to Guadalupe Chavana Garcia on June 29, 1959. He will be remembered for his one of a kind sense of humor and his enjoyment of socializing amongst friends and family. He is preceded in death by his brother Frank Garcia, and survived by his mother Guadalupe Chavana Garcia, his daughter Ashly Herrera Garcia, his son Ismael Herrera; sisters, Rose Radke and Patricia Anderson; brothers, Joe Garcia and Ted Garcia; and 6 grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at Kelsey Memorial United Methodist Church at 11 am on Thursday, May 14, 2020.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from May 13 to May 14, 2020
