Santos E. Waller
Corpus Christi - Santos E. Waller aka "Granny", age 99, joined her family in heaven on June 2, 2019. From her birth in Port Lavaca, on November 13, 1919, till her departure she brought smiles to all she encountered, with her infectious personality. She was surrounded by her daughter and grandchildren. She worked as a surgical nurse at the Corpus Christi Osteopathic Hospital for 28 years.
She was preceded in death by her two sisters Marina Vasquez, Concepcion Estella, and daughter Rosalie Garcia, all of Corpus Christi, TX.
She is survived by her daughter, Martina E Casiano; grandchildren Alexis, Melissa, Felix, Rene, Greta, Raymundo Jr and Roxanne; numerous great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to give special thanks to the wonderful and loving staff of Altus Hospice Care; Ashley, Monica, Orlando, and Susie.
Visitation will begin at 6:00 p.m., Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Maxwell P. Dunne Funeral Chapel, 1222 Morgan Ave with a Rosary to be recited later that evening at 7:00 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m., Friday, June 7, 2019 at St Joseph Catholic Church, 710 S 19th St, Corpus Christi, TX 78405. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Park, 2731 Comanche St, Corpus Christi, TX 78408.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on June 5, 2019