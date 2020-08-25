Sara C. Gonzalez



Corpus Christi - Sara C. Gonzalez passed away August 22, 2020 surrounded by her loving family at the age of 73.



Sara was a God fearing family matriarch. She was also a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grand mother. She modeled unconditional love and would almost always end her conversations with "God bless you." Despite her health struggles, she never failed to show her true and genuine concern for the welfare of others. She was always there in our times of need. Her witty sense of humor left everyone she encountered with a smile. Although she has left her earthly home, her spirit will live in our hearts for generations to come.



Sara is preceded in death by her parents: Guadalupe and Consuelo Castillo, her sisters and brothers: Olga, Pola, Andres, Jesus, Vicente and Francisco. She is also joining in heaven her Gonzalez in-laws Cecilio Sr and Lucila Gonzalez whom we all miss dearly.



Sara leaves behind to cherish these beautiful memories her husband of 55 years, Cecilio Gonzalez, Jr.; her siblings: Anna and Lupe; her children: Connie (Silverio "Silver") Cavazos, Joe (Margo) Gonzalez, Alex Gonzalez, Sr., Cec (Catherine) Gonzalez, Elida Ortega; six grandchildren and four great grandchildren.



She leaves behind a lineage of wholehearted love and compassion for others. Our family feels empty without her, our hearts hurt, but we can rest in knowing Sara received her wings. God Bless.



Public Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, August 28, 2020 at Guardian Funeral Home, Chapel A, with a Holy Rosary to be recited at 7 p.m. that evening.



A Funeral Mass will be celebrated 10 a.m. Saturday, August 29, 2020 at S.S. Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church.



Burial to follow in Rose Hill Memorial Park.









