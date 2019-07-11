|
Sara L. Gonzalez
Corpus Christi - Sara L. Gonzalez passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family on July 7, 2019 at the age of 89. She was born in Rio Hondo, Texas on Jan 17, 1930 to her parents Manuel and Santos Lopez. A beloved wife, mother, and grandmother and now our Guardian Angel.
Sara devoted her life to her faith, her husband and her family and she had a profound influence on those whose lives she graced with her presence. She exuded elegance, grace, beauty, charm and love. Sara and Alfredo had an "Amor Eterno" as they just completed 72 yrs of marriage on April 15th . Their love for each other was one-of a kind, they loved to color coordinate their church outfits and were like teenagers in love. Their love for each other was a joy to see and they instilled in us that with God all things are possible. She loved her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren as they brought her so much joy and loved every moment she spent with them. She always made sure that anyone who came to visit never left hungry or without a little something. She was a caregiver at heart, kind and soft-spoken and always found the time to make her special hummingbird cake, banana pancakes, delicious meals and her one of a kind Easter and fruit baskets for her loving family. She especially loved family birthdays as she'd make early morning phone calls and sing Happy Birthday with her own special "and you do not belong in the zoo" and "scooby-doo on channel 2". Sara and her husband Alfredo were one of the founding and lifelong members for the past 65 years at their church Primera Asamblea de Dios. She actively supported her beloved Primera and when there was a fundraiser or event she called all of her children and grandchildren and made sure they all contributed. And no one could ever tell Mom/Grandma NO!. She was blessed with a large and loving family and instilled in them to have a strong faith in God, to be devoted to family, to be loyal, respectful to others, independent and caring. She left her family many beautiful memories and will forever live in our hearts.
We take comfort in Matthew 25:21 Well done, thou good and faithful servant: thou hast been faithful over a few things, I will make thee ruler over many things: enter thou into the joy of thy lord. She is now rejoicing in Heaven with her 2 sons Ruben and Sammy, her oldest grandchild Ruben Longoria Jr. and her parents. Sara leaves behind to cherish her memories, her beloved and devoted husband of 72 years Alfredo B. Gonzalez, 9 children, Mary Esther Mongold (Lanny), Santos Sanchez (Leonard), Antonia Vasquez (Manuel), Ruth Patterson (Ronald), Alfredo Jr (Hortencia), David (Amelia), Yolanda Gonzalez, Sara Chapa, and Joel (Diane). She also leaves a mighty legacy of 5 Generations with her 26 grandchildren, 58 great grandchildren, and 11 great-great grandchildren. Also, many extended family members and friends whom she adored.
The family would like to give special thanks to her loving provider Maria Tovar who went above and beyond her duties. Mom loved her as a daughter and enjoyed the many outings and laughs they shared. Also, a special thanks for the wonderful, loving and compassionate care she was given by Dr. Ronald Stephens and Delinda Torres, RN with WelMed and their office staff. They were a true blessing to our mother, and we will forever be grateful to them.
Public Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, July 12 at Primera Asamblea De Dios Church 402 Cheyenne St. with a Celebration of Life service to begin at 7 p.m. that evening.
The family will reconvene at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 13 at Primera Asamblea De Dios Church for the Funeral Service at 11 a.m. with Burial to follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery at 1 p.m.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to: Guardian Funeral Home.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on July 11, 2019