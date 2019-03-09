Sara R. Gomez



Corpus Christi, TX



Sara Ramos Gomez, age 80, passed away on Monday, March 4, 2019 in Corpus Christi, Texas.



Sara was born on May 3, 1938 to Guadalupe and Trinidad Ramos. She was a family oriented person, enjoyed being at home with everyone there. The door was always open to everyone with tortillas and beans. Sara will be remembered for her love of laughter, dancing and spirited nature. Her grandchildren were her pride and joy. She is preceded in death by her husband, Juanito M. Gomez.



She is survived by her children Thomas Gomez of Arlington, Texas, Rosie Torrez (Benny), David Gomez (Santos), Gloria Martinez (Ruben) of Kyle, Texas, Ruben Gomez (Elaine), Linda Holub (Jeff) of San Antonio, Texas, Marina Castillo whom she raised as one of her own; her sisters Dora Chapa (Adolfo), Mary Alice Gonzalez, Eloisa Ewers (Larry), Elvira Gonzalez (Homer); sister-in-law Ernestina Rios, brother-in-law, Manuel Gomez; 8 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.



Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Sunday, March 10, 2019 at Seaside Reid Chapel, 4357 Ocean Dr., with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. that same evening.



Visitation will continue at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, March 11, 2019 at Christ the King Catholic Church with a Funeral Mass to be celebrated at 11:30 a.m.



Interment will follow at Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery. Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Mar. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary