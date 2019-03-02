|
|
Sarah Gough Bordenet
Corpus Christi, TX
On Monday, February 25, 2019, we lost a daughter, sister, wife, mother, aunt, cousin and friend. Sarah Gough Bordenet, a force to be reckoned with, was born November 14, 1981. Her favorite pastimes were hunting, fishing and riding her horses. She lived out loud and without regret and enjoyed raising a few eyebrows. She was an Incarnate Word Angel, attending Montessori through 9th grade prior to graduating from Richard King High School. She received her BBA in Management from Texas A&M Corpus Christi.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents Bob and NevaLee Gough and Dena Doggett and her aunt Pat Cuthbertson. She is survived by her husband Robert Bordenet and 7-year-old son Dillon, her parents Bobby and Donna Gough, sisters Roberta (Darrell) Atkins and Christine (Greg) Friesenhahn, nephews Reagan and Max Friesenhahn and RC Atkins and niece Rylee Atkins.
Visitation will begin at 6:00 p.m., Monday, March 4, 2019 at St. Pius X Catholic Church with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. that evening. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at St. Pius X Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Seaside Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her honor to Incarnate Word Academy or St. Pius X Catholic Church.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2019