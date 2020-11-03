1/1
Scott Lisenbe
Scott Lisenbe

March 2, 1952 - October 30, 2020

Scott Lisenbe, age 68, joined his Lord on October 30, 2020. He was known to his grandchildren as PawPaw. He spent the majority of his life on the golf course or lake in Texas. He was passionate about his relationship with the Lord. He touched many lives and was dearly loved by his family and friends. He married the love of his life, Elaine, on February 11, 1994. They shared a wonderful 26 years of life together building a strong and loving family. We will remember him as a man who deeply loved his friends and family and strived to bring Christ to those around him.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in the Cochran Funeral Home Chapel in Livingston, Texas with Bro. Melvin Cates officiating. Interment will follow in the Forest Hill Cemetery in Livingston, Texas. Visitation will be held Wednesday, November 4, 2020, from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. in the Cochran Funeral Chapel in Livingston, Texas

Scott was born March 2, 1952 in Beeville, Texas to parents, Neal Lisenbe and Geneva Leola (Peyton) Lisenbe, and passed away in Humble, Texas. He is preceded in death by his parents; father-in-law, Mack Caffey; sister-in-law, Mary Beth Caffey.

He is survived by his wife, Elaine (Caffey) Lisenbe of Livingston, Texas; son and son-in-law, Aaron Adam Lisenbe and husband, Luis of Houston, Texas; daughter, Lisa Scott Lisenbe of College Station, daughter and son-in-law, Candice Elaine Tillman and Kyle of Richmond, Texas; grandchildren, Hayden Heckler, Corbin Heckler, Addison Heckler, Axel Tillman and Norah Tillman; sister and brother-in-law, Linda Morrison and Harry of Georgetown, Texas; brother and sister-in-law, Rick Lisenbe and Dorothy of Porter, Texas; sister-in-law and husband, Nancy Lovins and Keith of Aransas Pass, Texas; brother-in-law and wife, Larry Caffey and Michelle of Sachse, Texas; mother-in-law, Ann Caffey of Corpus Christi, Texas; along with numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Pallbearers: Colby Cavitt, Kyle Tillman, Luis Pena, Eric Lisenbe, and Larry Caffey.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Central Baptist Church Building Fund.

Cochran Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Please sign our online guestbook at www.cochranfh.com.




Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
