Scotty Rabalais
Corpus Christi - Scotty Rabalais, age 77 of Corpus Christi, passed away Saturday, October 12, 2019 at St. Gabriel Memory Care after a long battle with Alzheimers. He was born August 25, 1942 in Corpus Christi, TX to Lurry James Rabalais and Bette Jane Scott Rabalais. He was a resident of Corpus Christi for 77 years. He worked in his grandfather's and father's business, Scott Electric Company for many years as well as the oil field industry. In 1984, he worked for Rabalais I&E Constructors as the Vice President of Sales. Scotty was a jack of all trades, but his favorite job was being a professional fishing guide. When he wasn't fishing with customers, he loved to take his family and grandchildren for a trip on his boat. He was a hardworking man and a gentleman who lived with passion and enjoyed each day to the fullest. Scotty was always the life of the party. He will be remembered as a wonderful, loving husband, father, grandfather and a faithful friend.
Scotty is preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Francile Rabalais, his parents, and siblings Barbara Rabalais and Raymond Rabalais. He is survived by his daughter, Kathy Hill (husband, Bobby) of Corpus Christi, Mike Rabalais of Port Aransas; five grandchildren, Scott Hill, Kyle Hill, Alex Rabalais, Kolton Hughes and Maggie Rabalais.
Graveside services will be conducted on Tuesday Oct. 15th , 2019 at 10:00AM at Memorial Park Cemetery in Robstown, TX.
Funeral services entrusted to Sawyer-George Funeral Home, Inc., 12497 Leopard Street, Corpus Christi, Texas 78410. (361) 242-3205 Please visit our web site at www.sawyergeorgefuneralhome.com.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2019