Services
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
3:00 PM
First Baptist Church
3115 Ocean Drive in the Chapel
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sedonia Hargrove
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sedonia Ella Salch (Cyd) Hargrove


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sedonia Ella Salch (Cyd) Hargrove Obituary
Sedonia (Cyd) Ella Salch Hargrove passed away, age 84, on July 2, 2019. She was born on January 17, 1935 to Otto and Ida Keene Salch in Woodsboro Texas.

Cyd is preceded in death by her husband Dr. Lubrett Hargrove and grandson Joshua Hargrove. She is survived by her daughter Angie Ponton and son Bradley Hargrove, grandchildren; Rhian Ponton and Jade Hargrove.

Special thanks to her Dr's and A-Med Hospice for their gentle care.

Her celebration of life will be held on July 26th at 3pm at First Baptist Church, 3115 Ocean Drive in the Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to "The Cattery" a local non profit cat shelter.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.