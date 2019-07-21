|
Sedonia (Cyd) Ella Salch Hargrove passed away, age 84, on July 2, 2019. She was born on January 17, 1935 to Otto and Ida Keene Salch in Woodsboro Texas.
Cyd is preceded in death by her husband Dr. Lubrett Hargrove and grandson Joshua Hargrove. She is survived by her daughter Angie Ponton and son Bradley Hargrove, grandchildren; Rhian Ponton and Jade Hargrove.
Special thanks to her Dr's and A-Med Hospice for their gentle care.
Her celebration of life will be held on July 26th at 3pm at First Baptist Church, 3115 Ocean Drive in the Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to "The Cattery" a local non profit cat shelter.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on July 21, 2019