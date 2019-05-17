|
Seferino Alonso Perales
Corpus Christi - After a brave battle with cancer, Seferino "Seff" Alonso Perales, age 57, passed away May 15, 2019. He was born on August 8, 1961 to Seferino E. Perales and Viola M. Vacca in Corpus Christi. He was raised in Corpus Christi, Texas and graduated from Miller High School in 1980. He was married to his loving wife for 19 years. Seferino retired from Nueces County Sheriff's Department.
Seff will always be remembered for the love he showed his friends and family. He had a generous heart and gentle soul.
Seff is preceded in death by his mother, Viola May Vacca, his father, Seferino Emilio Perales, his loving companion, Harley and many other family members.
Seff is survived by his wife, Sharon, daughter, Lauren, granddaughters, Sydnee and Londyn, companion, Jenna, brothers, Troy (Ina) Perales and Michael Vacca, sisters, Suzannah Perales and Lisa Vacca, and numerous nieces, nephews and many brothers in uniform.
Visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, May 17, 2018 at Seaside Funeral Home Chapel. A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Seaside Funeral Home Chapel.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on May 17, 2019