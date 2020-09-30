Serapia (Sarita) Casarez



Corpus Christi - Serapia (Sarita) Casarez' beautiful life ended peacefully as she entered into the presence of her beloved Lord and Savior on Friday, September 25, 2020 with family at her side in Corpus Christi, TX. She was 97 years old. She was born and raised in Uvalde, TX. Her joy in life was being a grandmother and involved in the community as a Senior Companion for 20+ years. Mom's sense of humor and precious smile will be greatly missed by her family.



Sarita married the love of her life Placido Casarez in 1952 and were married for 34 years prior to his death in 1986. They had 6 children: David (Susy) Casarez; Anna (Joe) Sierra; Danny (Christina) Casarez, Delmo (Diana) Casarez, Dalberto (Edy) Casarez and Rose (Robert) Sierra. She was loved and adored by her 22 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.



A memorial service will be held Thursday, October 1st at 5pm at Solid Rock Church, 4922 Yorktown Blvd in Corpus Christi, TX.









