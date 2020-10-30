Sergio PosadaCorpus Christ - Sergio Posada, age 48, passed away on October 28, 2020. He was born on August 17, 1972 in Nuevas Aguascalientes, Mexico to Antonio Posada and Maximina Macias. Sergio enjoyed baseball, spending time with family and especially playing baseball with the family's baseball team. He worked in lawn care and made bar-b-que pits.Sergio is survived by his wife, Adriana Posada, four children; Sergio Posada Jr., Mayte Posada, Sandy Posada and Cindy Posada, grandchildren, Leyann and Sergio Joel, numerous brothers, sisters, uncles, aunts, cousins and friends.Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Corpus Christi Funeral Home, followed by the recitation of the Rosary at 7:00 p.m. that same evening. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, November 2, 2020 at Our Lady of Pilar Catholic Church. Services will conclude after Mass.Due to COVID limitations, services will be limited to 75 people. Masks are required.