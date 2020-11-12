Servando Caballero
Corpus Christi - Servando Caballero, 77, died November 10, 2020. Servando was dubbed "Bumpy" by his granddaughter Katie who passed before him and was there to greet him when he earned his wings in heaven. He wore the nickname proudly.
Servando was born in Alice, Texas in 1942, to Heberto Caballero and Juliana Caballero and was raised in Corpus Christi, Texas. He graduated from Ray High School in 1961. He received a Bachelor's in Accounting from Texas A&I Kingsville and a Master's in Business Administration from Corpus Christi State University.
Servando married the love of his life Irma 37 years ago and inherited 4 daughters. He was a loving brother to Ginny Caballero as well as a caring uncle to his seven nieces and nephews.
Servando proudly served his country as a member of the United States Marine Corps from January 1966 to January 1968. His life exemplified the core values of the Marines -- honor, courage, and commitment.
Servando successfully served as the general manager for KORO television for 21 years. He ran KORO for its local owners until they sold the station to Univision. One of Servando's proudest moments at KORO was when Hurricane Celia landed in Corpus Christi and KORO was the only television station operating to transmit emergency information to the public.
In 2012 Servando retired from Nueces County where he served as the Nueces County Risk manager.
During his professional career, Servando also gave to the local community by serving as a board member for the Communities in Schools program and was a former president and member of the Corpus Christi Evening Rotary Club. He was also a board member of the Regional Transportation Authority, Goodwill Industries, and a former member of the city of Corpus Christi's Charter Revision Committee.
During retirement, Servando and Irma developed a passion for genealogy and worked with the Spanish American Genealogical Association where he was serving as president at the time of his death.
Servando's greatest joy was spending time with Irma in their many adventures - traveling, gold prospecting, snow skiing, playing golf and spending time in a place he called "lost wages." He also enjoyed doing whatever Irma asked, lest she renamed him "Grumpy" instead of Bumpy. Servando also loved the outdoors and found peace in nature enjoying the beauty of the land and stars. Ramirez, Texas held a special place in his heart. He remembered with great fondness many summers spent as a child with his grandmother and visiting all the ranching families nearby. In addition to his beloved granddaughter Katie Belen Marsh, Servando is also preceded in death by a sister, his parents, Heberto Caballero and Juliana Caballero, and his brother-in-law Julio Hernandez.
Servando is survived by his loving wife Irma Caballero, daughters Melissa Salinas, Mona Salinas, Karen Perkins (Bruce), and Leigh Marsh (Scott), his sister Jinny Caballero, 2 nieces, Jaclyn Ramos (David), Julie Gutierrez (Anthony), 5 nephews, Eric Barrera (Cyndi), Gilley Salas, Orlando Salas (Kara), Julian Salas (Amanda), and Gabriel Salas (Iris), several great nieces and nephews, and 4 grandchildren, Alexander Perkins, Ekaterina Perkins, Sarah Marsh, and Henry Marsh.
A special heartfelt thanks to Dr. Ray Graf for his care of Servando for over 25 years and Dr. Orel M. Everett and staff at Thomas Spann Clinic. A special thank you is also extended to the staff at Houston DeBakey Heart Center at Houston Methodist Hospital; Dr. Neal Stephen Kleiman, Dr. Barry Trachtenberg, and Susan Elizabeth Fox, NP. We hold special gratitude for the nursing staff of the third floor ICU at Spohn Hospital Shoreline, particularly nurses Marissa and Angelica, who cared for Servando with gentle hands and kind hearts.
Servando will always be remembered for his integrity and commitment to family. He was a beautiful soul.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Houston Methodist DeBakey Heart Center.
Public Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Guardian Funeral Home, Chapel A, with a Holy Rosary to be recited at 6 p.m. that evening.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Most Precious Blood Catholic Church with the Inurnment to follow in the Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery at 11:00 a.m.
Messages of condolences may be to guardianfhcremation.com
