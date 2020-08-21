Servando G. Ruiz



Corpus Christi - Servando G. Ruiz, a retired commercial bus driver, loving husband, devoted father and grandfather, of Corpus Christi, passed away Monday, August 17. He was 82.



He was born in Robstown on Oct. 23, 1937 to Porfirio Ruiz and Guadalupe Garza Ruiz.



He and his wife, Paula C. Ruiz, were married for 56 years. They met in Edinburgh, where he grew up and graduated from Edinburgh High School in 1958. They resettled in Corpus Christi and raised three children, Javier, Ruby Anna and Rosanna.



During his long career as a bus driver, Servando Ruiz traveled around the state and across the country, and he was often specially requested for church and small group excursions. He made many lifelong friends among fellow drivers during his time with Trailways and then Greyhound Lines.



Servando Ruiz was an inspiration for his fierce work ethic and dedication to his role as a loving provider. He was a source of joy to his family and friends, counted on for his quick wit and gentle spirit. He was also a devoted grandfather, who showered Nathan Crowe and Alexa Crowe with love and attention. He loved mariachi music, sang beautifully and could play any instrument.



The loss of his only son in 1985 was especially difficult for Servando Ruiz, and he guided his family through that time. More recently, he cared for his wife until his own health was compromised last year.



In addition to his loving wife, Servando Ruiz is also survived by his daughters, son-in-law Kenneth Crowe, daughter-in-law Michela Garcia, grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.



Funeral services will be held at 9 a.m. with visitation Tuesday, Aug. 25, at Memory Gardens Funeral Home, 8200 Old Brownsville Road. Rosary and funeral service to follow. Burial will take place at Memory Gardens Cemetery.









