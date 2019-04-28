|
Setsuko Nojima Orr
Corpus Christi - Setsuko "Sisco" Nojima Orr, 73, passed away peacefully in Corpus Christi, TX on Sunday, April 21, 2019, with her husband and children by her side. Setsuko was born on July 01, 1945 in Tokyo, Japan. She wed Hal James Orr in Tokyo, Japan on June 12, 1971 and moved to the United States in 1979. Setsuko was a dedicated Navy wife and devoted mother. She and Hal celebrated nearly 49 years of marriage and raised two children together. Setsuko was proud to have become a US citizen on March 02, 2001. Before retiring, Setsuko enjoyed the friends she made and the work she did as a massage therapist in Dr. Michael Mauger's Corpus Christi chiropractic office for 20 years. She was active at the Ethel Eyerly Senior Center in Flour Bluff where she loved going to Zumba classes, playing chair volleyball, practicing chair yoga and working out with the Fit and Fun group. She also enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren, winning games of UNO, wade fishing, kayaking, painting and socializing with her many friends.
She is survived by her husband, Hal James Orr (Corpus Christi, TX); her son, Hal Bryan Orr (Conroe, TX); her daughter, Donna Eileen Orr (Raleigh, NC); two wonderful grandchildren, Hal Landen Orr and Lleyton Robert Orr (Conroe, TX); her brothers, Kiichiro Nojima and Toshiaki Nojima; her sister, Reiko Sudo and her sisters-in-law, Christine Anne Grinstead and Yayoi Nojima.
A short service will be held at the Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery (9974 I-37, Corpus Christi, TX 78410) in Corpus Christi, TX on Monday, April 29, 2019 at 10AM. A remembrance celebration with her friends will be held at the Ethel Eyerly Senior Center (654 Graham Rd.) from 1:00 - 3:00 PM the same day. In lieu of flowers, personal memberships or donations in memory of Setsuko may be made to the South Texas Botanical Gardens and Nature Center of Corpus Christi.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Apr. 28, 2019