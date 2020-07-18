Shae Lea HalesCorpus Christi - Shea Lea Hales, age 47, passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. Thus ending her 30-year long battle with Multiple Sclerosis. Shea passed at home, surrounded by the love of family and friends. Born August 20, 1972, in Corpus Christi, Texas. Shea is survived by her mother, Judy J. Hales, of Corpus Christi, her brother, Sean J. Hales, of Austin and her father, Robert E. Hales, of Conroe.Diagnosed two months after graduation, at age 17, with M.S., Shea became a very active (and vocal) activist for the rights of the disabled. Shea also worked hard to spread knowledge about Multiple Sclerosis. With having decided years earlier that she was destined to become an Aggie, Shea headed for College Station in January 1991, and returned home in December 1997, with a degree in Psychology.Shea immediately became involved in activism - whether in an M.S. chat room, a telephone hotline, or beig involved in various organizations and groups. She was most proud of being a Board Member of the Coastal Bend Center for Independent Living.A celebration of Shea's life will be held at a future date.