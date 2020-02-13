|
Shanroy Larry Blake
Portland - Shanroy Larry Blake 83, passed away in his sleep at home after a battle with Cancer on February 3, 2020. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, February 18th at 11:00 a.m. the Corpus Christi Veterans State Cemetery .
He was born to August William and Geneva Louelia (Thompson) Blake April 5th 1936 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. He retired from the Air Force after 22 years, then retired from Boeing Company and owned Blake's Tavern in Seattle WA. He is survived by his three children, Teena (Daniel Sr) Ramirez, Armando (Jeannine) Blake and Leticia (Kenneth Burton). Grandchildren, Crystal Garcia, Daniel Ramirez Jr., Stephanie Burton and Christopher Burton. Great Grandchildren, Christian and Claire Garcia, Jeneva and Jayden Tagaloa and Xara Arredondo. One sister Lonna Loewen, and many step brothers, step sisters, nieces nephews other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Virgil Blake, Rico Blake and Peter Loewen. His sisters, Faith Dupis and Hope Dupis.
He will be deeply missed by his family and friends and all who know him.
We would like to thank Del Cielo Hospice, Mrs. Christina Garcia and Patricia Fernandez for their tender care.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Feb. 13 to Feb. 15, 2020