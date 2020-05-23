|
Shari D. Turner Parker
Corpus Christi - Shari D. Turner Parker went home to our good Lord on Thursday, May 21st after a three-year battle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia.
Shari was born on July 10, 1951 in Falfurrias, Texas. She moved to Corpus Christi, Texas when she was a girl and graduated from Calallen High School in 1969.
She worked along side her family at Turner's Gardenland and was instrumental in establishing their Floral Shop. Shari was the namesake of the "Shari D" Oleander that was developed and patented by her late father, Ted L. Turner Sr. The oleander was acknowledged by the International Oleander Society in Galveston, Texas and is widely used in South Texas, Florida, Arizona, and California. She was a proud member of Executive Women's International and active in the Corpus Christi Chamber of Commerce. She went on to be an entrepreneur starting Shari D Designs, as well as co-owned Parker Landscape Company with her dear husband, Jim Parker.
Shari was brighter than the sun when it came to lighting up a room. She had a larger than life personality and shared a deep passion for everything beautiful in this world.
She is survived by her husband of 45 years, James F. Parker III; her two daughters, Laura Lynn Parker-Salazar (Eloy Salazar) of Corpus Christi, Texas and Jamie Faye Parker-Scaramuzzo (SSgt Giovanni Scaramuzzo, USMC) of San Diego, California; her two grandsons , Aydin and Austin Salazar; her two brothers, Michael Turner and Anthony Turner; and several nieces and nephews whom she loved deeply.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ted and Elaine Tuner Sr. and her brother, Ted L. Tuner Jr.
A Celebration of Shari's Life will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, May 28, 2020 at Maxwell P. Dunne Funeral Home, 5921 Yorktown Blvd., Corpus Christi, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to or .
The family would like to offer special thanks to Dr. Aftab Mahmood and all of the Nurses and Staff in the Thomas Spann Clinic and Chemo Lab; also to all of the Nurses and Staff in the Bay Area Hospital Infusion Center.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from May 23 to May 26, 2020