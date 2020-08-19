Sharolyn Miller Linton



Sharolyn Miller Linton, beloved wife, mother and grandmother died in Wimberley, Texas on August 15, 2020 from complications brought about by Lewy Body dementia. Sharolyn was born on May 27, 1943 in Abilene, Texas to Jesse Leroy Miller and Sybeline (Jones) Miller. She is survived by Thomas (Tom) Linton, her husband of 57 years, her sister Susan (Floyd) Green, sons Richard (Karen) Linton and Michael (Cecilia) Linton, five grandchildren: Abbey, Audrey, Olivia, James, and Robert, niece and newphew, Julie Juarez and Jacob Green.



Sharolyn was born on the Abilene Army Air Base (now Dyes AFB), Texas where her father was training for deployment to Europe during World War II. After her father's deployment Sharolyn and her mother moved to Mesilla Park, New Mexico to be near grandparents, Mr. & Mrs. Elmer Jones. She grew up in Mesilla Park and Deming, and graduated from Rio Grande High School in Albuquerque, NM. Sharolyn was a member of 4-H and entered sewing competitions at an early age. She won numerous county and state awards while in junior high and high school. In her senior year of high school, she was one of only 4 students from New Mexico chosen to attend the National 4-H Conference in Washington DC. In recognition of her sewing ability, she was awarded a 4-year scholarship to New Mexico State University. During her freshman year of college, she was chosen as one of two students from New Mexico to attend the Canadian National 4-H Conference in Toronto, Canada. Also, in her freshman year she met her future husband, Thomas Linton, and the two were married on June 28, 1963. After Tom was inducted into the Army and sent to Korea, she joined him and they lived off-post at the Anna Lisa Scandinavian Orphanage near Pusan, Korea until Tom completed his tour of duty. Son Richard was born in august 1966 and soon afterward she returned to NMSU to complete her degree. Son Michael was welcomed into the family in 1969. After Tom completed graduate school they moved to Edinburg, Texas and then to Corpus Christi, Texas. While the children were small, she put her career on hold and devoted herself to being a homemaker and mother. In 1977 she started working part time at Stretch & Sew Fabric and in 1980 she and Tom bought the store. Sharolyn operated the store until it closed in 1983 and then began her 21-year teaching career in Corpus Christi Independent School District. Her original certification was in Home Economics but during her teaching career she also became certified in Physical Science, Chemistry, Physics and Special Education. She taught at Hamlin Junior High, Miller High School, King High School, and the Regional School for the Deaf before retiring in 1999. Sharolyn loved to sew for her children and grandchildren. She made the wedding gowns for both of her daughters-in-law and many garments and Halloween costumes for the grandchildren. Sharolyn and Tom traveled extensively. Among their travels were trips to Hawaii (12 trips), Russia (2 trips), England, Scotland/Wales (4 trips), Ireland, France, Italy, Austria, and Egypt. After they retired, they enjoyed volunteering and worked with the Kemp's Ridley Sea Turtle Recovery Program from 2004-2012. In 2012 she and Tom Moved to Wimberley, Texas to be near their son Michael and his family.



Sharolyn will be cremated and interred in Masonic Cemetery, Las Cruces, New Mexico. A memorial service will be held in Wimberley at a later date.









