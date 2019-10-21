|
Sharon Angelloz White
Corpus Christi - Sharon Angelloz White, 69, of Corpus Christi, passed away peacefully on Oct. 14, 2019 after a prolonged and courageous battle with cancer. She was surrounded by her loving family. A service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, October 26 at Covenant Church in Corpus Christi, TX
She is survived by her beloved husband of 44 years, Darrell G. White; children, Robert Lee and wife Kassandra, Ashley Elizabeth; grandchildren Jack Devon and James Ryan; brother Cyrus Emile, and nephews, Thad Cyrus and Derrick John.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Cyrus Emile Angelloz Sr., and Lavonne Branch Angelloz; and brother, Robert Emile.
Sharon was a 1968 graduate of King High School in Corpus Christi, TX before attending Texas A&M Kingsville where she received a Double Masters in Education. She went on to become a longtime educator and highly-regarded administrator in the Texas school system. After retiring from the school system, she helped make dreams come true for countless individuals as a licensed Realtor/Broker in the Corpus Christi area. Sharon kept her Real Estate license while working for a custom home builder for over 10 years. She got very lucky during her retirement and took a job as a Casino Junket Representative for John Taylor and Company. Her last years were spent exactly how she wanted it, traveling to various casinos around the country making sure people were happy and well taken care of.
Sharon was a strong woman who accomplished much in her life. Many who had the pleasure of knowing her commented on her infectious smile and vibrant laugh which had a way of making you feel joyous by simply being around her. Sharon was truly an eternal optimist. She carried that optimism all the way throughout her treatment, never letting cancer get the best of her spirit.
In lieu of flowers the family humbly asks you make donations in Sharon White's name through the 's Website at: donate3.cancer.org.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2019