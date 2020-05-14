Services
Charlie Marshall Funeral Homes & Crematory
2003 W Wheeler St
Aransas Pass, TX 78336
(361) 758-3221
Resources
More Obituaries for Sharon Gillespie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sharon Gillespie

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sharon Gillespie Obituary
Sharon Gillespie

Port Aransas - Sharon Tyrell Gillespie, 67 passed away May 10, 2020. She was born September 6, 2020 in Carlsbad, New Mexico.

She is preceded in death by her father, Harry Tyrell; mother, Kathleen Williams Kaiser; brother, Steve Tyrell and half-brother, Terry Tyrell.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her loving husband, Elbert Gillespie; son, Jon Michael Gillespie both of Port Aransas; sister, Carolyn Stanford (Terry) of Argyle; step-sister, Barbara Taggart; sister-in-law, Kathy Tyrell.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be left at www.charliemarshallfuneralhomes.com

Arrangements entrusted to:

Charlie Marshall Funeral Homes and Crematory

2003 W. Wheeler Ave.

Aransas Pass, Texas 78336

361-758-3221
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from May 14 to May 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sharon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -