Sharon Gillespie
Port Aransas - Sharon Tyrell Gillespie, 67 passed away May 10, 2020. She was born September 6, 2020 in Carlsbad, New Mexico.
She is preceded in death by her father, Harry Tyrell; mother, Kathleen Williams Kaiser; brother, Steve Tyrell and half-brother, Terry Tyrell.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her loving husband, Elbert Gillespie; son, Jon Michael Gillespie both of Port Aransas; sister, Carolyn Stanford (Terry) of Argyle; step-sister, Barbara Taggart; sister-in-law, Kathy Tyrell.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from May 14 to May 15, 2020