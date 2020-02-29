|
|
Sharon Kay Ellis
Corpus Christi - Sharon Kay Ellis, age 73, of Corpus Christi, Texas passed away on Sunday, February 23, 2020. Sharon was born in Amarillo, Texas on August 13, 1946. She graduated from Caprock High School. Sharon was married to Johnny Lee Ellis on February 16, 1965. She worked as an Office Assistant for Doyle's Valves and retired. She had a passion for casinos, fishing, football and animals. She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 51 years, Johnny Lee Ellis; parents, Homer and Lena Love Lemons and sister and brother-in-law, Carolyn and Sam Roberts. Sharon is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Sherry and Darryl Bowers; grandchildren, Bryan Lee Bowers and Kaylee Ann Bowers; and several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held at Memory Gardens Funeral Home on Monday, March 2, 2020 at 1:00 pm with a Funeral Service to begin at 2:00 pm. Interment will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation "In Memory of Sharon Kay Ellis" to Mission Of Mercy at 2421 Ayers, Corpus Christi, TX 78404. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.MemoryGardensFuneralHome.com for the Ellis family.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020