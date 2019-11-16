|
Sharon Lee Gray
Corpus Christi - Sharon Lee Gray, 71, passed away Sunday, November 10, 2019 at Bay Area Hospital in Corpus Christi. Sharon was born in New Orleans, Louisiana to loving parents Ivan and Jane Woods on September 8, 1948. On June 19, 1966 in Winterhaven, California, she married the love of her life, William"Billy" Harold Gray. Sharon and Billy were blessed with 52 years of marriage and three children.
Sharon grew up as a military brat. Her Father proudly served in the US Navy and spent a career traveling all over the world. Upon retirement, Sharon's family settled in Southern California. It was in Southern California where Sharon met her husband, Billy. The couple stayed in Southern California for a little over a decade before moving to Central Texas in the late seventies where they farmed and operated small businesses. The family moved to South Texas in the early eighties. Sharon's fondest job was as a counselor for the Alpha Home in San Antonio where she assisted hundreds of women recovering from addiction and abuse. Upon retirement, the couple moved to Corpus Christi. Sharon's favorite job was doting on her family. She loved cooking, crafts, camping and spending time with her grandchildren. She will always be fondly remembered as an amazing cook that loved to entertain and host people in her home.
Sharon was preceded in death by her husband Billy who passed away on October 22, 2018. Sharon leaves behind, to cherish her memories, her children: Mary, Bobby, and Stephen (Wileen); her grandchildren: Dannie Marie Epps (Zach Epps), Danielle Garcia, Eli Gray, and Grace Gray; her sister; Becky Lehman; her brothers; David and Mike Woods; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family will have a celebration of life at 4 p.m Monday, November 18, at Victory Life Fellowship, 1201 S Brownlee Blvd. Corpus Christi, TX 78404.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be presented to the Outcry in the Barrio Ministries, PO Box 5190 Corpus Christi, Texas, 78465.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2019