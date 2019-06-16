|
Sharon Smith
Corpus Christi - Sharon Risken Smith was called home to The Lord June 13, 2019.
She is survived by her daughters, Jesse (CJ) Jernigan and Jamie Smith (Andrew); grandchildren Kobe Jernigan, Taylor Jernigan, Alana Smith and Maddie Smith; siblings LeAnn (Carlton) McCain, Carla (Mike) LaRose, Kaki Risken and Brother Risken; Aunt Nelda Dunn; numerous cousins, nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews; her loving dog Pepper and grand-dog Tucker.
She is preceded in death by her parents Jack and Johnny Risken.
Sharon was also known as NeNe to her grandson Kobe, whom she raised for the past 7 years and they loved each other to the moon and back.
Sharon was a proud graduate of Roy Miller High School Class of 1968, a talented artist, a friend to the friendless and self-described crazy hippie.
Never meeting a stranger, Sharon loved being with her family, outings with her girlfriends, the beach and trips to The Frio River. A loyal and true friend, Sharon lived life to the fullest.
A born again Christian, she was a member of Annaville Baptist Church for several years.
She will be missed by many.
Memorial services to be announced.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on June 16, 2019