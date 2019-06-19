Services
Sawyer-George Funeral Home
12497 Leopard St
Corpus Christi, TX 78410
(361) 242-3205
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Sawyer-George Funeral Home
12497 Leopard St
Corpus Christi, TX 78410
Rosary
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
7:00 PM
Sawyer-George Funeral Home
12497 Leopard St
Corpus Christi, TX 78410
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Peter, Prince of the Apostles Catholic Church
Corpus Christi, TX
Graveside service
Following Services
Memory Gardens Cemetery
Shawn Emery Minto


1972 - 2019
Shawn Emery Minto Obituary
Shawn Emery Minto

Corpus Christi - Shawn Emery Minto, 46, of Sinton, Texas, passed away unexpectedly on June 15, 2019. He was born on October 27, 1972 to Ron and Mary Minto.

Shawn loved spending time with his family and friends. He played guitar, golf and pool. He loved to laugh and in return made others laugh. He was a loving and devoted husband and father. He took pride in his work and was always there to lend a helping hand. He leaves behind great memories that will be cherished by all and his life will be celebrated by all who knew him for years to come.

Shawn is survived by his wife of 21 years, Norma Minto; son, Joshua Minto; daughter, Ava Minto; father, Ron Minto; mother, Mary Minto; nephews, Isaiah Alaniz, Jacob Alaniz; niece, Alexis Alaniz; sister-in-law, Brenda Alaniz; brother-in-law, Daniel Alaniz; aunt, Betty Solis; uncles, Domingo Solis, Jr., Gary Minto, Tom Minto; aunt, Patti Minto; many cousins and countless friends.

Shawn's Rosary will be recited at Sawyer-George Funeral Home Chapel at 7:00 PM on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 in Corpus Christi, Texas. His family will be available for visitation prior to the Rosary from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at St. Peter, Prince of the Apostles Catholic Church in Corpus Christi, Texas at 10:00 AM. The graveside service will take place immediately afterwards at Memory Gardens Cemetery.

Funeral services entrusted to Sawyer-George Funeral Home, Inc., 12497 Leopard Street, Corpus Christi, Texas 78410. (361) 242-3205 Please visit our web site at www.sawyergeorgefuneralhome.com.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on June 19, 2019
