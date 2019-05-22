|
|
Sheila Roscoe Bomstein
Corpus Christi - Sheila Roscoe Bomstein, daughter of the late Dr. Arthur and Ruth Roscoe, passed away at the age of 59 on May 16, 2019. Sheila is survived by her loving daughter Amber Bomstein, sister Stephanie Roscoe and Aunt & uncle Marilyn and Jerry Karren. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at Seaside Memorial Park & Funeral Home located at 4357 Ocean Dr. Corpus Christi, TX 78412.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on May 22, 2019