Services
Seaside Memorial Park & Funeral Home
4357 Ocean Dr
Corpus Christi, TX 78412
(361) 992-9411
Graveside service
Thursday, May 23, 2019
11:30 AM
Seaside Memorial Park & Funeral Home
4357 Ocean Dr
Corpus Christi, TX 78412
View Map
Resources
Sheila Roscoe Bomstein

Sheila Roscoe Bomstein Obituary
Sheila Roscoe Bomstein

Corpus Christi - Sheila Roscoe Bomstein, daughter of the late Dr. Arthur and Ruth Roscoe, passed away at the age of 59 on May 16, 2019. Sheila is survived by her loving daughter Amber Bomstein, sister Stephanie Roscoe and Aunt & uncle Marilyn and Jerry Karren. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at Seaside Memorial Park & Funeral Home located at 4357 Ocean Dr. Corpus Christi, TX 78412.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on May 22, 2019
