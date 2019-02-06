|
Sheilah London
Corpus Christi, TX
Sheilah London, age 59, passed away on February 2, 2019. She was born on December 17, 1959.
Sheilah London graduated from Calallen High School in 1978. She took several courses at Del Mar Community College. She was an active farmer in the London area for many years following the death of her parents. She was an avid tennis player in high school and learned to love the game of golf years later. She was an active participant in the Nueces County Junior Livestock Show and loved being able to help students pursue their college careers through their livestock projects.
She was a philanthropist for many charities throughout her lifetime including those charities involved with women's health and safety, the Heart Association, children's health issues, and the rehabilitation of persons with addictive behavior. She was active in the London Independent School District, donated land for their campus and helped many friends' children with their enrollment. She helped sponsor the only all female professional redfish team circuit for many years where she especially enjoyed going out with the team and being able to catch and release. If she saw anyone in need, she would be the first person to stop and help complete strangers.
Sheilah was full of energy and enjoyed surfing as a young person (until the sharks moved in closer to shore). One of her favorite vacations was hiking ALL the trails at Zion including the river. She loved the beauty of the outdoors. She has many friends from all over the United States and enjoyed the shows and special parties in Las Vegas.
More recently she enjoyed the fashion world and being able to model for some of the charity events. She became politically active and worked for the campaigns of several people she admired. While she loved nice clothes, she was very at home in jeans or surfing shorts. She had kayaks and rigged them so she could fish also. She loved people and the interaction of storytelling and laughing at the silly things we do or say.
One of the greatest highlights of her life occurred when she was able to find her biological family. Instead of being an only child as she had been her whole life, she found her sister, cousins and uncles whom she immediately admired and loved. They were all a blessing in her life.
Sheilah was preceded in death by her adopted parents Dorothy and Doyle London and her biological parents Lydia Naomi Johnson and Barton Watson. Her family includes her lifetime partner Barbara Scopelitis, Janet & Joey Allen, Floyd & Carla Brown, Kaitlyn, David & Maria Brown, Benjamin & Nicholas, Bill and Chris Brown, Reagan and Amy Brown, Fisher and Bayley, Alyssa and Mike McCoy, Ellie, Ryan, and Megan, Lora Lee and Joey Haddix, Jackson, Johnathan, Betty Jean London, Sherry and Walt Pilisko, Nicholas and Stephanie Pilisko, McKinley, Alex Pilisko, Marsha and Vic Rhodes, Amy and Walter Granbury, Jacob, Callie and Carl Lackey, Caia and Rhys, Carroll and Janie Johnson, Bill and Lynn, Daryl and Marci Johnson, Kevin Johnson and Delynda and Kip Moravec.
A Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 7, 2019 at Seaside Funeral Home Chapel. A Funeral Service will be held at 12:00 p.m. that same day. Interment will follow at Seaside Memorial Park.
