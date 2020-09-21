Sheri Lynn Poignee Stokley



Sheri Lynn Poignee Stokley passed away September 16, 2020. Sheri was born August 28 1938 to Sibyl Dixon Poignee and Carl O. Poignee in Mercedes, TX. She grew up a proud Rio Grande Valley girl in Edcouch, TX where life was centered around church and school. Sheri had one older brother, Carl E. Poignee, better known as "Bud". As a class of 1956 Edcouch-Elsa HS Yellowjacket, Sheri lettered all 4 years in basketball, was a band percussionist and an honor student. The summer after high school, she attended Pan American College and then went on to Texas A&I University-Kingsville in the fall. Sheri was President of the Association of Women Students, a Lantana Duchess, a member of the Delta Theta Sorority, and the History Honor Society. She loved her college days and told tales of the many good times she had with her lifelong friend Roxy Graeber. While at A&I, she met tall and handsome, WJ Stokley, whom she would marry in 1961. After graduating from Texas A&I in 1960, with a BS degree in Secondary Education and teaching certifications in History, English, Sociology and Psychology, she began her 38 year teaching career with Corpus Christi Independent School District. For 3 years she taught junior high at Ella Barnes Junior High and then in 1963 began teaching Psychology at Mary Carroll High School. Sheri also served as Social Studies Chairperson, Senior Class Sponsor, and part-time Assistant Principal. She loved teaching at Carroll and always said she had the best students, even if she did have to chase them down the breezeways with her heels on! She adored her students and the faculty members. As her school "family" grew, her personal family did as well. In 1970, Sheri and WJ were blessed with a son, Kyle Jay Stokley, and then a daughter, Kimbra Lynn Stokley, in 1972. Sheri & WJ's family was complete. Between teaching and raising a family, she also earned a Master's degree in Education. In 1978, Sheri accepted a position as Coordinator of Basic Skills Instruction at the CCISD Administration building. After 20 years "downtown" as a supervisor of all Secondary Education Consultants, a supervisor of 20 principals, and multiple title changes with her final title as Director of Curriculum & Instruction, she retired in 1998. After retirement she briefly taught as an adjunct professor at Del Mar College and Texas A&M Kingsville where she also supervised new student teachers. In the year 2000, her next favorite title as "Grandmommy"/"Noni" was bestowed upon her by her first grandson, Austin Vasquez, and in 2001 a second grandson, Jaxon Stokley and in 2002 a granddaughter, Dylan Grace Stokley. Sheri said being a grandmother was the best of the best of an already good life. She loved her family, friends, and every dog she ever owned, but especially the Bichon Frise dogs, Bogey and Chipper. She mentioned her fondest of memories were of traveling to Europe in 1969 with students, traveling with her son to Colorado, Pinehurst, and Lake Tahoe, and a 2012 "tri-generational" trip up the East Coast visiting historical sites with her daughter and grandson Austin, whom she nicknamed "Two-Cent" during that trip. Sheri loved SHOPPING, playing cards with friends, visits with grandchildren, and her abundant collection of elephants! Sheri will be remembered by her over worrying, quick wit, sense of humor, smile and intelligence.



Sheri is preceded in death by parents, Carl O. Poignee (d.1970), Sibyl Poignee Kubin (d.1997), brother, Carl E. Poignee "Bud" (d. 1999), sister in law, Velma Harrison (d. 2019) husband, WJ Stokley (d. 2019). She is survived by her son, Kyle Stokley(Tammey), daughter, Kimbra Stokley, three grandchildren, Austin Vasquez, Jaxon Stokley, and Dylan Grace Stokley, sister in laws, Opie Adams (Lew), Phyllis Clary Poignee, nieces, Lori Poignee Sather, Lisa Poignee Street (Jeff), Kathy Comier, Rebecca Batey (Ken), nephew, Eddie Harrison (Ambra), many great nieces & nephews, and cousins.



We would like to thank all her precious golden girl friends and friends from Corpus Christi for keeping up with her after her tough move to Round Rock, she missed you all tremendously. Also a huge thank you to our mom's caregivers, staff and friends at the Court in Round Rock and the Enclave at Round Rock Senior Living Communities. A celebration of life will be held in Corpus Christi at a later date due to pandemic and burial will be in Colorado.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store