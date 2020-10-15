Shirley J. Hicks-Tummons



Taft - Shirley J. Hicks-Tummons, 68 of Taft, TX, formally of Walnut Grove, MO, passed away October 8, 2020. She was born on March 17, 1952 in Walnut Grove, MO to Cecil and Rosa (Yocum) Hicks. On June 12, 1967 Shirley and Leslie Tummons were united in marriage.



Flowers are welcome or memorial donations can be made in Shirley's name to Glioblastoma Moon Shot Research at MD Anderson and may be left at the funeral home.



Visitation will be from noon until service time on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at Wilson-Griffin Funeral Home, Walnut Grove, MO. Funeral services will begin at 2:00PM at the funeral home with burial to follow at Rose Hill Cemetery, Willard, MO.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store