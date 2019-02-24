Services
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Corpus Christi Funeral Home
Wake
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
7:00 PM
Corpus Christi Funeral Home
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Tabernacle of Praise Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Mae Johnson


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Shirley Mae Johnson Obituary
Shirley Mae Johnson

Corpus Christi, TX

Shirley Mae Johnson, age 88, passed away on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 in Corpus Christi, Texas.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Friday, March 1, 2019 at Corpus Christi Funeral Home with a Wake to be held at 7:00 p.m. that same evening.

A Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Tabernacle of Praise Church.

Interment to follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.