Shirley Mae Johnson
Corpus Christi, TX
Shirley Mae Johnson, age 88, passed away on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 in Corpus Christi, Texas.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Friday, March 1, 2019 at Corpus Christi Funeral Home with a Wake to be held at 7:00 p.m. that same evening.
A Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Tabernacle of Praise Church.
Interment to follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Feb. 24, 2019